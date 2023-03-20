New Delhi, Mar 20 (PTI) With the roadblocks for bullet train cleared by the Maharashtra government, the first contract of the project in the state has been signed by the NHSRCL and MEIL-HCC joint venture for the design and construction of the underground station at Bandra Kurla Complex, according to an official statement.

The Bandra Kurla Complex HSR station is the only underground station on Mumbai Ahmedabad HSR corridor, the National High Speed Rail Corporation Limited (NHSRCL) statement said.

Also Read | Maharashtra Government 'Ready' for Implementation of Old Pension Scheme, Employees Call Off Weeklong Strike.

The JV comprises of Megha Engineering and Infrastructure Ltd. and Hindustan Construction Company Limited which according to the contract will have 54 months to fulfil it at a cost of Rs 3681 crore.

The platform is planned at a depth of about 24 metres from the ground level. There will be three floors including platform, concourse and service floor, it said.

Also Read | Bees vs Dogs! Unusual Bee Attack Claim Lives of Two Pet Dogs in South Texas.

Two entry/exit points are planned -- one to facilitate the access to nearby Metro station.The station has been planned in a way that ample space is available for passenger movement and amenities at the concourse and platform level, it said.

A dedicated skylight provisions have been made for natural lighting.

The amenities planned for passengers at stations include- security, ticketing, waiting areas, business class lounge, nursery, rest rooms, smoking rooms, information kiosks and incidental retail, public information and announcement system, CCTV surveillance, the statement said.

Besides, the integration with other modes of transportation like metro, buses, autos and taxis is also planned.

"This is the first contract being awarded on the Maharashtra side of Mumbai Ahmedabad high-speed Rail Corridor. The total area is 4.85 hectare and the contract also includes cut and cover length of 467 m and ventilation shaft of 66m.

"This shaft will also be used for taking out tunnel boring machine (retrieval shaft). The station will have 6 platforms and length of each platform is approx. 415 m (sufficient to accommodate a 16 coach bullet train)," a statement said.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)