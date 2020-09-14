Mumbai, Sep 14 (PTI) A 26-year-old motorcyclist was killed instantly and his pillion rider grievously injured after a speeding dumper rammed into them in Vikhroli area of Mumbai on Monday afternoon, police said.

Shashikant Lalji Yadav was on his way to his Thane home along with pillion Rajesh Yadav, both of whom are colleagues in a furniture shop, when the incident took place near Godrej signal, an official said.

Dumper driver Vijay Rajbhar (50) has been arrested, the official added.

