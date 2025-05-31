Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], May 31 (ANI): A person lost his life and another was injured after a car parking lift collapsed in the Borivali West area of Mumbai on Saturday.

According to preliminary information, one of the victims succumbed to his injuries at the spot, while the other was rushed to a nearby hospital.

Also Read | Axiom Mission 4: Indian Astronaut Shubhanshu Shukla To Conduct Food and Nutrition Experiments Aboard ISS During Upcoming Ax-4 Mission, Says Union Minister Dr Jitendra Singh.

Medical authorities confirmed that the injured person is out of danger and remains under observation.

Emergency services, including local police and fire brigade teams, were quickly deployed to the site for rescue and clearance operations.

Also Read | CDS Anil Chauhan's Operation Sindoor Remark: BJP Govt Misled Nation on India-Pakistan Conflict, Must Hold Special Parliament Session, Says Mallikarjun Kharge.

Further details on the matter are awaited. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)