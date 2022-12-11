Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], Decemeber 11 (ANI): A 17-year-old boy has been apprehended on Saturday for allegedly raping a girl of the same age, in Mumbai.

According to the police, the accused and the victim lived in the same society and knew other.

Also Read | Cyclone Mandous Effect: Five Dead, Around 10,000 Find Refuge in Shelter Homes As Heavy Rain Lashes Tamil Nadu; Over 300 Houses Destroyed.

"The accused raped the girl several times by threatening to circulate her intimate pictures," stated the police.

"The accused has been sent to a juvenile home," the police stated further.

Also Read | Mumbai: Bluetooth Device Helps Businessman Accused of Stalking Female Techie in Getting Acquittal.

Further investigation into the case is underway. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)