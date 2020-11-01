Mumbai, Nov 1 (PTI) Three drivers were arrested for allegedly using an old version of a company's cab hailing app to dupe customers, police said on Sunday.

Acting on a tip-off that some drivers were accepting fare for long routes to Nerul, Sanpada and Kharghar in neighbouring Navi Mumbai, a Crime Branch team laid a trap at Mumbai international airport, an official said.

"Three drivers were arrested. They would switch on and switch off the vehicle's GPS in such a way that the route distance would increase, resulting in greater fare. They have also given the tampered software to other drivers, and more arrests are likely in the next few days," he added.

The three have been held for cheating under IPC sections and will be produced in court on Monday, he said. PTI

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)