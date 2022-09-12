Mumbai, Sep 12 (PTI) Six minor girls fled from a correctional home in Govandi in Mumbai, though two of them returned willingly some hours later, a police official said on Monday.

The girls, in the 15-17 age group, had fled from the facility located on Sion-Trombay Road in the early hours of Sunday after breaking a window grill with stones, he added.

"It was found that someone had helped them flee so a case was registered against unidentified person/s. Late Sunday night, two girls came back to the correctional home willingly. Efforts are on to trace the others," he said.

He said a kidnapping case had been registered in connection with the girls fleeing.

