Mumbai, Jan 25 (PTI) A total of 5,005 healthcare workers or nearly 77 per cent of the 6,500 targeted beneficiaries for the day were on Monday administered COVID-19 vaccines in Mumbai at ten centres, a civic body official said.

With this, the number of healthcare workers who have been administered the jabs since January 16 reached 18,202, he said.

In Mumbai, around 1.30 lakh healthcare workers were registered for vaccination since the January 16 launch through Co-WIN application.

At 870, the highest number of beneficiaries received the vaccine shots on Monday at Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar Hospital, followed by 787 at KEM Hospital and 679 at Rajawadi Hospital, among other medical facilities, the official said.

At 34, the turnout of the beneficiaries was the lowest at the state-run J J Hospital, where Covaxin was administered, he said, adding that Covishield was given at the other nine vaccination centres.

Of the total 18,202 healthcare workers vaccinated so far, 18,057 were given Covishild and the rest 145 were administered Covaxin.

The Mumbai civic body has increased the number of vaccination booths to 65 from earlier 40 from this week.

A total of 65 trained teams are working at these booths and 100 registered healthcare workers are being called for vaccination at each booth during each session.

In view of glitches reported by the Co-WIN platform, the civic body had last week decided to allow the registered healthcare workers to "walk in" at any centre for vaccination, if they are not listed for that particular day.

