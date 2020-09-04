Mumbai, Sep 4 (PTI) A 9-year-old boy died after the branch of a tree fell on him in Lower Parel area of Mumbai on Friday afternoon, BMC officials said.

The incident happened at around 1:30pm at Marwadi Chawl on Pandurang Budhkar Road, an official said.

Also Read | Bengaluru International Airport Launches Tech-Enabled Passenger Flow Management System to Cut Waiting Time.

"The boy was rushed to Wadia hospital where doctors declared him dead on arrival," he added.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)