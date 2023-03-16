Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], March 16 (ANI): Amruta Fadnavis, the wife of Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, has filed a complaint with Mumbai Police alleging she was threatened and offered a bribe of Rs 1 crore by an acquaintance named Anishka, a designer.

The designer allegedly offered to provide Amruta with information on some bookies who can help her earn money, police said.

Also Read | Rahul Gandhi Says 'I Haven't Spoken Against India, Will Speak in House if Allowed' (Watch Video).

"A case was registered against a woman designer, Aniksha and her father after they allegedly tried to bribe Rs 1 crore and threaten Amruta Fadnavis, wife of Maharashtra Dy CM Devendra Fadnavis," Mumbai Police said on Thursday.

Anishka had known the Deputy Chief Minister's wife for over 16 months, police said.

Also Read | Land-for-Jobs Scam: Bihar Deputy CM Tejashwi Yadav To Appear Before CBI on March 25; Not To Be Arrested This Month, Delhi High Court Told.

After receiving calls and messages on her phone Amruta lodged a complaint at the Malabar Hill Police Station on Thursday, police said.

The Mumbai police booked Anishka and her father under sections 120 (B) (conspiracy) of the Indian Penal Code and Sections 8 and 12 of the Prevention of Corruption Act, 1988.

No arrest has been made as of now, police said.

Further investigations are underway. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)