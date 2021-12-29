Mumbai, Dec 29 (PTI) The Mumbai customs department on Wednesday disposed of 269 kg of narcotic and psychotropic substances, seized by the Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI) in two cases, an official said.

Also Read | New Year 2022 Celebrations: Maharashtra Govt Announces Fresh Restrictions As COVID-19 Cases in Mumbai Shoot Up to 2,510; Check Details.

The process was carried out in the presence of the Drug Disposal Committee comprising senior officials from the Customs department, Narcotics Control Bureau, DRI and police, the official said.

Also Read | 'Bachpan Ka Pyaar' Singer Sahdev Dirdo Recovering Well After Road Accident, Reveals Badshah.

At least 191.60 kg of heroin, 65.20 kg of mephedrone, 10.02 kg of ketamine and 1.86 kg of phenyl propanolamine were disposed of, he said.

The cache was destroyed by incineration at MWML in Taloja, the official said.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)