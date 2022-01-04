Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], January 4 (ANI): Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) on Tuesday issued fresh guidelines for sealing buildings in Mumbai in view of rising COVID-19 cases in the state.

As per these guidelines, the whole building or a wing of the building complex/society will be sealed if 20 per cent of the building or a wing of building society is affected with COVID-19 cases or at least 10 COVID-19 cases are detected in the affected flats in total.

Also Read | COVID-19 Third Wave Started in Goa From December 28, 2021: Official.

The guidelines advise the patients and contacts to follow strictly the current guidelines of home quarantine and hygiene etiquettes during their time in quarantine.

"Patients shall be isolated for atleast 10 days from onset of symptoms/testing (in case of asymptomatic patients) and no fever for three continuous days," added the guidelines.

Also Read | COVID-19 In Delhi: AAP Government Directs Private Hospitals To Reserve 40% Beds For Coronavirus Patients Amid Rising Cases.

The order advises that high-risk contacts be home quarantined for a week, adding that they be tested immediately or on the fifth or seventh day of their quarantine. Further protocols shall be followed on basis of their test results.

The guidelines further advise the building management committees to ensure adequate care for quarantined families through adequate supplies of food, medicines and other essentials.

Providing cooperation to Medical Officers of Health/Ward War Room staff for implementation of COVID-19 protocols, containment guidelines are advised to people.

Decisions on de-sealing a building/wing could be taken at the respective ward levels.

In case of any symptoms or queries, people are advised to contact the Ward War room for any information or assistance in shifting patients to COVID-19 facilities/hospitals. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)