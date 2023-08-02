Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], August 2 (ANI): The body of a man who jumped into the sea from the Bandra-Worli sea link in Mumbai has been recovered at Dadar Chowpatty, according to the Mumbai police.

The deceased has been identified as Tikam Makhija, a businessman from the Khar area, the police said.

A case under ADR has been registered and the body has been sent for postmortem, the Police further said.

The Mumbai Police, Indian Navy and Coast Guard helicopters were involved in the search operation. (ANI)

