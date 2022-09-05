Bhopal, Sep 5 (PTI) A Mumbai-bound IndiGo flight from Bhopal in Madhya Pradesh was grounded after take-off on Monday due to a technical snag, an Airports Authority of India (AAI) official said here.

Also Read | Hijab Ban: Can Students Wear Whatever They Want in Educational Institutes? Asks Supreme Court.

The flight returned to Bhopal's Raja Bhoj International Airport after take-off due to the snag in the morning, he said.

It was carrying 183 passengers, 117 of whom were adjusted in another aircraft in the evening by cancelling a Delhi-bound flight, the official informed.

Also Read | Mission 2024: Bihar CM Nitish Kumar to Meet CPI(M) Leader Sitaram Yechury, CPI’s D Raja in Delhi Tomorrow.

"The remaining passengers were adjusted on other flights and also by arranging accommodation," he added.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)