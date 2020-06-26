MUMBAI, JUN 26 (PTI)

SILVER SPOT (IN RUPEES PER KILO ) : 48285.00

STANDARD GOLD (99.5) : 48041.00

PURE GOLD (99.9) : 48234.00

