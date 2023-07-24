Mumbai, Jul 24 (PTI) The Mumbai police apprehended a 28-year-old man with a country-made pistol and seized two stolen cars and motorcycle from him in the western suburb of Kandivali, an official said on Monday.

Acting on a tip-off, the accused was nabbed in Link Road area of Kandivali on Sunday, he said.

During interrogation, the accused informed the police that he had stolen two cars from Delhi with the help of a friend and had brought them to the city, and the duo had planned to commit a robbery in the coming days, the official said.

The police have seized the stolen vehicles, a country-mate pistol and cartridges from the accused, who has been booked under relevant provisions of the Indian Penal Code and Arms Act, he said.

