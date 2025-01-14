Mumbai, Jan 14 (PTI) Police seized banned nylon string and other material during a special drive in Mumbai over the last four days, an official said on Tuesday.

A total of 19 individuals were either arrested or issued notices under various sections of the Bharatiya Nyay Sanhita and the Maharashtra Police Act from January 10 to 13.

Police seized nylon string or Chinese manja and related material of Rs 35,350 during the crackdown.

The nylon string used for flying kites was banned in view of safety risks to people. Many instances had come to the fore in the past wherein people suffered grievous injuries and fatalities due to nylon string.

