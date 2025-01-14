New Delhi, January 14: Aam Aadmi Party chief Arvind Kejriwal thanked Nationalist Congress party (SCP) chief Sharad Pawar for extending his support to its INDIA bloc ally AAP over Congress for Delhi Assembly Elections. "Thank u sir for supporting us. Grateful," Arvind Kejriwal wrote on X. Earlier in the day Sharad Pawar extended his support for AAP and suggested that his party should assist Kejriwal in the electoral race, signalling potential political collaboration between the two leaders.

"In Delhi assembly elections, my feeling is that we should help Arvind Kejriwal," said Sharad Pawar. Pawar also suggested that the INDIA alliance focus remains solely on national-level elections. Speaking to the media here at a press conference, Sharad Pawar said, "There has never been any discussion on state and local elections in the INDIA alliance. INDIA alliance is only focused on national-level elections." Atishi Files Nomination for Delhi Assembly Elections, Declares INR 76.93 Lakh Net Worth With No Car, House in Her Name.

Pawar also revealed that discussions regarding the upcoming municipal elections in Maharashtra will take place in the next 8-10 days to decide whether to contest jointly or separately. "In the upcoming municipal elections in Maharashtra, everyone will decide by holding a meeting in 8-10 days whether we will fight together or alone," said the NCP SCP chief. Earlier Shiv Sena (Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray) MP Sanjay Raut earlier announced that his party will go solo in the upcoming municipal corporation in Mumbai and Nagpur.

This comes as another blow for Congress as another member of INDIA alliance opted to fight on its own in the election. Meanwhile, AAP and Congress are already at loggerheads ahead of the assembly elections, scheduled to be held on February 5. The counting of votes scheduled for the Assembly election is scheduled to be on February 8.The last date for filing nominations is January 17, the date for scrutiny of nominations is January 18, and the last date for the withdrawal of candidacy is January 20. Delhi Assembly Elections 2025: Poll Likely To Expose Congress-BJP Jugalbandi, Says AAP Convenor Arvind Kejriwal.

The Congress, which ruled Delhi for 15 consecutive years, has suffered significant setbacks in the last two assembly elections, failing to win any seats. In contrast, AAP dominated the 2020 assembly elections, winning 62 out of 70 seats, while the BJP secured only eight.

