Mumbai, Mar 15 (PTI) A sessions court here has denied bail to four men from Tamil Nadu arrested for allegedly using forged documents to obtain visas and attempting to travel to a European country.

The accused had travelled to Dubai on these visas in February and were caught by the authorities before they could travel to Hungary.

Additional sessions judge (Dindoshi court) M H Pathan rejected the bail plea of Venugopal Sugumar (32), Mahesh Muthu Subramanian (33), Ananthan Vadivel (36) and Jayshankhar Ragunathan (30), all hailing from Tamil Nadu.

The bail plea was rejected on March 11.

According to the police, the accused travelled to Dubai on February 3 using visas they had obtained with forged documents and attempted to travel to Hungary.

However, the Dubai Immigration Authority caught the men and deported them to India, police said.

A case was registered under sections 420 (cheating), 465 (forgery) and other relevant provisions of the Indian Penal Code and the accused were placed under arrest.

The accused were denied bail by the magistrate court, following which they approached the sessions court.

The accused, in their plea, claimed that they were cheated by an agent who gave them the visas and they had paid Rs 5 lakh for the same.

However, the police opposed the plea citing that the investigation was in the preliminary stage and the concerned authority was yet to verify the documents seized from the accused.

