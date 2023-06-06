Mumbai, June 6 (PTI) Sardar Khan, a convict in the 1993 Mumbai bomb blasts case, was on Tuesday granted bail by a special court here in a money laundering case linked to fugitive Underworld don Dawood Ibrahim and his aides.

Former Maharashtra minister and NCP leader Nawab Malik is one of the main accused in the money laundering case.

Also Read | Nithin Kamath Signs The Giving Pledge: Zerodha CEO Commits To Give Away Majority of His Wealth to Bill Gates-Warren Buffet Founded Charity Organisation.

Khan's bail was allowed by the special judge for cases under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA), R N Rokade, on a personal bond of Rs 2,00,000.

Khan, however, will not walk out of the Central Prison in Aurangabad where he is currently lodged, as he is serving a life sentence in the bomb blasts case.

Also Read | Odisha Train Tragedy FIR By CBI Provides for a Maximum Five-Year Jail Term.

According to the Enforcement Directorate (ED), Khan had helped Malik negotiate a deal with Haseena Parkar, Dawood's sister.

Khan had sought bail under section 88 of the Code of Criminal Procedure (CrPc) as he had not been arrested in the case. The section empowers the court to release an accused on accepting a bond.

Malik, the main accused in the case, was arrested by the ED in February last year. He is in judicial custody and currently undergoing treatment at a private hospital here.

The senior NCP leader's bail application is pending before the Bombay High Court.

He was denied bail earlier by the special PMLA court.

The ED's case against Malik is based on a First Information Report registered by the National Investigation Agency against Dawood Ibrahim, a designated global terrorist and the key accused in the 1993 Mumbai bomb blasts case, and his aides under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)