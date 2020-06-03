India News | Mumbai COVID-19 Case Count Up by 1,276 to 43,262; 49 More Die

Mumbai, Jun 3 (PTI) Mumbai on Wednesday reported 1,276 new COVID-19 cases and 49 deaths, taking the case count to 43,262 and the number of fatalities to 1,417, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) said.

A total of 259 patients were discharged from hospitals in the last 24 hours from various COVID facilities, taking the tally of recovered cases to 17,472, it said.

The number of active cases now stands at 24,373.

A total of 795 new suspected patients have been admitted in various hospitals.

