Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], December 16 (ANI): The death toll in the Kurla bus accident in Mumbai has increased to 8 after an individual undergoing treatment succumbed to his injuries on Monday, said an official.

The deceased has been identified as Fazlu Rehman Shaikh (52).

Also Read | Open Networks Can Generate Annual Economic Impact of INR 67,000 Crore in India’s Mobility Sector, Drive Inclusive Growth: ONDC.

According to the Deputy Commissioner of Police, Zone 5, "The death toll in the Kurla bus accident has risen to 8. One more injured person died at Sion Hospital. The deceased was a resident of the Ghatkopar area, named Fazlu Rehman Shaikh (52) who died during treatment today."

The BEST (Brihanmumbai Electric Supply and Transport) lost its control and rammed into multiple vehicles in Kurla on December 9. The incident was reported at around 9:50 pm, by BMC's MFB.

Also Read | 'Mahila Adalat' Held by AAP in Delhi, Arvind Kejriwal Accuses BJP-Led Centre of Failing To Ensure Women's Safety (Watch Video).

The bus collided with 30-40 vehicles over a 100-meter stretch before crashing into the RCC column of the Solomon Building, breaking its compound wall, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) said earlier.

The bus collided with 30-40 vehicles over a 100-meter stretch before crashing into the RCC column of the Solomon Building, breaking its compound wall, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) said earlier.

Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis ordered immediate financial assistance of Rs 5 lakh each to the families of the deceased in the Kurla bus accident.

Relatives of the deceased have urged Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis to ensure that the driver is given stringent punishment. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)