Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], February 9 (ANI): A minor fire broke out at the Bandra Terminus Coaching Depot in Mumbai on Saturday evening, according to Western Railway. The fire was brought under control and fully extinguished.

The incident occurred in a room within the store area of the depot at 10:35 PM. Three fire tenders were deployed to the scene by 10:40 PM, and depot staff were also present at the spot, officials said.

Western Railway confirmed that the fire was swiftly contained and had no impact on train operations.

As the affected area is a non-passenger zone, there were no injuries or harm to any passengers, they added. (ANI)

