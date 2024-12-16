In an unfortunate incident in Mumbai, a moving dumper allegedly caught fire in Byculla. According to reports, the dumper caught fire outside the Mayor's bungalow at Jijamata Udyan in Byculla. Soon after the incident came to light, the Mumbai Fire Brigade was alerted. Firefighters reached the spot and doused off the blaze. So far, there have been no reports of any casualties or injuries. Mumbai Hit-and-Run: Model Shivani Singh Killed After Motorcycle Collides With Dumper Truck in Bandra.

Moving Dumper Catches Fire in Byculla

A moving dumper caught fire outside Mayor's bungalow, Jijamata Udyan (Rani Baug) Byculla in Mumbai. The fire fighters dozed off the fire. No injury reported. pic.twitter.com/bJuuKwqzGq — Social News Daily (@SocialNewsDail2) December 16, 2024

