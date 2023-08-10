Mumbai, August 10: A fire broke out in an industrial estate in Lower Parel in Mumbai at around 4:15pm on Thursday, but there was no report of anyone getting injured, civic officials said. The blaze took place in Saha and Nahar Industrial Estate on Sitaram Jadhav Road and is confined to a BEST substation, they said. Mumbai Fire: Massive Blaze Erupts at Scrap Compound in Mankhurd Area, Fire Tenders Present at Spot (Watch Video).

"Three fire engines, two fire-tenders and three water jetties are at the site to douse the fire. Personnel from the BMC, police along with ambulances have been deployed. More details are awaited," an official said.

