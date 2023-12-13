Mumbai, December 13: One person sustained severe burn injuries in a fire that broke out on Wednesday early morning in a parking lot opposite the Trans Residency building in Andheri East. The fire was confined to three vehicles. "The fire broke out at 2.25 am on December 13 opposite Trans Residency, Mahakali Kelusj Road, Andheri (East). The fire was confined to three four-wheeler cars. The fire was extinguished at 2.44 am. One person was moved to a Trauma care hospital after sustaining 90 per cent burn injury," the BMC's Mumbai Fire Brigade stated. Mumbai Fire: Massive Blaze Erupts at Abhyudaya Bank Building in Kurla's Nehru Nagar, Video Shows Tall Flames Emanating.

Injured Faruq Siddhiki (45) was moved to a Trauma care hospital in 108 ambulance after sustaining a 90 per cent burn injury and shifted to Kasturba Hospital for further treatment. Further details awaited.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)