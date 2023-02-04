Mumbai, Feb 4 (PTI) A fire broke out in an under-construction eight-storey building on the campus of Somaiya Hospital in Mumbai's Sion area on Saturday, though there was no report of anyone getting injured, officials said.

Also Read | Vani Jairam Dies at 77: National Award-Winning Singer’s Death Major Loss for Creative World, Says PM Narendra Modi.

The blaze broke out at around 7pm on the third floor of the structure, which is located near the arterial Eastern Express Highway, they added.

Also Read | G20 Summit: NDMC to Organise Flower Festival, Mini Marathon During India’s G20 Presidency.

"At least four fire engines and other fire brigade vehicles are engaged in the dousing operation. The fire is confined to one room on the third floor. There is no report of injuries. The cause of the fire is being ascertained," an official informed.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)