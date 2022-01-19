Mumbai, Jan 19 (PTI) Mumbai on Wednesday reported 6,032 new coronavirus positive cases, 117 less as compared to the previous day, and 12 fresh fatalities, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) said.

With this, the city's infection tally rose to 10,17,999 and death toll to 16,488, while the recovery count rose to 9,66,985, it said in a bulletin.

The city witnessed a dip in the number of cases, after reporting 6,149 cases on Tuesday.

The daily fatality count, however, climbed to 12 after seven on Tuesday.

In the last 24 hours, 60,291 tests were conducted in the city as against the over 47,700 tests on Tuesday. The positivity rate dipped to 10 per cent from 21.89 per cent. The overall test count has reached 1,47,78,095, the BMC said.

Mumbai has 31,856 active COVID-19 cases, while the case doubling rate is 66 days.

A total of 18,241 patients recovered in the last 24-hours and Mumbai's recovery rate stands at 95 per cent.

Out of the total number of new cases, nearly 84 per cent, means 5,067 cases, are asymptomatic. Only 538 new patients have been hospitalised, while just 103 are on oxygen support, the bulletin added.

It also said that 5,058 of the total 38,109 hospital beds, which is around 13.3 per cent of the total hospital beds, are occupied in the city.

The overall growth rate of COVID-19 cases in Mumbai is 1.03 per cent for the period between January 12 and 18, it said.

As per the bulletin, Mumbai has 54 sealed buildings, but zero containment zones in slums and chawls.

Mumbai had logged 20,971 daily COVID-19 cases on January 7, 2022, the highest since the pandemic broke out in March 2020.

Last year, Mumbai had reported the highest 11,163 daily cases on April 4, while the highest 90 fatalities were witnessed on May 1.

