Mumbai, Aug 31 (PTI) An 8-year-old boy who was injured in an LPG cylinder explosion in Dharavi in Mumbai on Sunday became the incident's first fatality as he died while undergoing treatment at a civic-run hospital on Tuesday evening, an official said.

The incident had taken place in a shanty in Shahu Nagar in Dharavi and had caused a fire, leaving 17 people injured, five of whom, including the boy, were critical, the civic official said.

"Eight-year-old Sonu Jaiswal died in Sion Hospital on Tuesday evening. Meanwhile, a 37-year-old man and a 40-year-old woman, who were also injured in the explosion, have been discharged from the same facility," he said.

