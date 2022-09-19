Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], September 19 (ANI): A man was arrested for making a false bomb threat call at Zaveri Bazaar in Mumbai, police said on Monday.

The arrested has been identified as Dinesh Suttar and will be presented before the court today.

"The accused, Dinesh Suttar will be presented before the court today. FIR was registered against him under multiple sections of the IPC," said Mumbai Police.

A case has been registered against him under sections 506(2) 505(1)(b) 504,182, and 507 of IPC.

Further investigations are underway. (ANI)

