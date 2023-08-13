Mumbai, Aug 13 (PTI) A 21-year-old man has been arrested by Mumbai Police's crime branch for possessing the MD drug worth more than Rs 13 lakh, an official said on Sunday.

The accused, identified as Ahmad Raza Khan, was nabbed from Gulshan Nagar locality in Oshiwara area on Saturday and 65 mg Mephedrone or MD drug, two mobile phones and cash were seized from his possession.

The official said the crime branch was conducting a search operation for the absconding accused in narcotic drugs cases on Saturday. Khan tried to flee after spotting police officials but was nabbed.

A case was registered under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act and further investigation is underway, the official added.

