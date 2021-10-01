Injury marks on head of victim after leopard attack (photo/ANI)

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], October 1 (ANI): A 20-year-old man has been admitted to Cooper Hospital after being injured in a leopard attack in Goregaon, Mumbai on Thursday night.

The victim, Rajesh, was attacked at around 8.30 pm last night by the leopard while he was going to his house with his friend.

Fear gripped the residents of Goregaon after the attack, which is the fifth such incident in the area.

Police said that the attack happened near Sunil Maidan.

Rajesh was saved because of his friend, who pelted the leopard with stones.

Rajesh is undergoing treatment in Cooper Hospital. (ANI)

