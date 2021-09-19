Mumbai, Sep 19 (PTI) A 47-year-old man was killed on Sunday afternoon in Dahisar in Mumbai allegedly by his son after the former shouted at him for stealing money, police said.

Also Read | #MeToo Shadow Over Punjab CM-Designate Charanjit Singh Channi, Accused of Sending Indecent Messages to Woman IAS Officer.

The incident took place in Ashok Ghaagh Compound in the northern suburb and the deceased has been identified as Ashok Pandey, an official said.

Also Read | Uttar Pradesh Shocker: Man Stangulates Wife To Death in Noida Over Suspicion of Extramarital Affair; Arrested.

"Pandey had shouted at his son Rahul (22) after money went missing from the former's pocket. This led to an argument and the son bludgeoned his father to death with a stone. He fled from the spot but was arrested sometime later," he said.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)