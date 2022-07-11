Mumbai, Jul 11 (PTI) A 23-year-old man from Mumbai allegedly committed suicide in the former Soviet republic of Georgia, a police official said here on Monday.

The man, identified as Siddhesh Shetty, allegedly jumped to his death recently from the 10th floor flat where he was living along with three others, he said.

"As per information gathered here, he was a third-year pharma student and was reportedly suffering from depression. His family members are in a state of shock and are waiting for the body to be brought here," the Mumbai police official said.

