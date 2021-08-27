Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], August 27 (ANI): Anti Narcotics Cell of Bandra unit, Mumbai has arrested one Nigerian and recovered over one kg of cocaine worth Rs 3.90 crore on Friday.

"The accused Nigerian has been arrested with 1.3 kg of cocaine and he used to sell cocaine in the name of selling clothes," Anti Narcotics Cell DCP, Datta Nalawade said.

"The accused gang is active in areas like Bandra and Andheri for selling cocaine. We are further investigating the links of this case," he added. (ANI)

