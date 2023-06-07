Mumbai, Jun 7 (PTI) A 23-year-old man escaped with minor injuries after a part of a crane broke at an under-construction site and fell on a few huts in Mumbai's Chembur on Wednesday, said an official.

Also Read | Monsoon 2023 Tracker in India: Cyclonic Storm Biparjoy May Delay Rain in India.

The incident occurred at the site of Deserva building in Om Ganesh Nagar, Vashi Naka, around 3.45 pm, said the official from the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC).

Also Read | Uttar Pradesh Shocker: Gangster Sanjeev Jeeva Succumbs to Injuries After Being Shot Inside Lucknow's Civil Court (Watch Video).

A portion of the crane with a length of about 150 feet snapped at the high-rise building site and fell on two to three huts in the vicinity.

Quoting locals, an official from the Mumbai Fire Brigade said that five to six persons were injured in the incident.

However, officials from BMC-run Shatabdi Hospital at Govandi, which is close to the accident spot, claimed that only one person was admitted to the facility with minor injuries.

The injured person has been identified as Ashutosh Mishra and his condition is stable, they said.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)