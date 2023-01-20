Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], January 20 (ANI): A man has been arrested for allegedly supplying drugs from Dindoshi, the police said on Friday.

The arrested accused was allegedly supplying contraband drugs in Dindoshi and other parts of Mumbai.

"We had seized a sizeable quantity of MD drugs, commonly known as ecstasy. The estimated value of seized contraband in the international market was over Rs 20 lakh. Since then we were looking for people involved in the supply of the contraband," Mumbai police said.

The police made the arrest on Thursday night, and the accused was later produced in a court on Friday and subsequently sent to police remand till January 21.

Further information is awaited. (ANI)

