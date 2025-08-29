Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], August 29 (ANI): The Mumbai Police on Friday said that Maratha reservation activist Manoj Jarange Patil has been granted permission to continue his protest at Azad Maidan for one more day.

"One more day has been granted to Manoj Jarange Patil for his protest. He can continue with his protest at Azad Maidan for one more day, tomorrow," a Mumbai Police spokesperson said.

Meanwhile, after supporters of activist Patil gathered at the Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus (CSMT) as part of their ongoing agitation demanding Maratha reservation, railway officials said that relevant authorities had been alerted to manage the situation.

Train services witnessed slight delays. According to the Chief Public Relations Officer (CPRO) of Central Railway, Swapnil Nila, the rush at the station swelled further with many commuters takng shelter within the premises due to heavy rain.

"There was a crowd at Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus, which increased after the rain outside. We have requested the relevant authorities to ensure that passengers arriving by local trains do not encounter any issues. Additionally, our RPF, GRP, commercial department employees, and more than 240 MSF staff are deployed at all locations... Currently, Central Railway services are running 8 to 10 minutes late on the Harbour Line," the Railway PRO said.

Manoj Jarange Patil, who led the Maratha reservation movement last year, held a protest at Azad Maidan from 9:00 am to 6:00 pm today as per the permission granted by the Mumbai Police.

Police forces have been deployed in strength near the CSMT and surrounding localities to maintain law and order in anticipation of a significant crowd.

Jarange Patil, known for his advocacy on Marathi reservation issues, has urged supporters to rally peacefully and called on authorities to address community concerns regarding reservation policies. Patil held multiple protest rallies and hunger strikes demanding reservation for the Maratha community ahead of the Maharashtra Assembly Elections in 2024.

He had begun his hunger strikes in the Marathwada region, and the movement was later extended to cities including Pune and Mumbai. He had demanded Kunbi caste certificates for all Marathas, free education from kindergarten to postgraduate level, and reservation of seats for Marathas in government job recruitments. (ANI)

