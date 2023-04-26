Mumbai, April 26: The crime branch of Mumbai police has rescued two Uzbek women who were forced into prostitution and arrested four persons involved in the racket from a hotel in suburban Andheri, an official said. Bhojpuri Actress Suman Kumari Arrested for Forcing Women Into Prostitution in Mumbai; Three Models Rescued.

Acting on specific inputs, the enforcement cell of the crime branch raided a hotel at Andheri East on Monday evening and rescued two women, he said on Tuesday. Sex Racket Busted in J-K's Kupwara, 5 Arrested.

The arrested persons had made fake Aadhaar cards of the women to portray them as Indian nationals, he said. The accused had also taken away the passports of the women and demanded Rs 2 lakh to return them, the official added.

