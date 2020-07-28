Mumbai, Jul 28 (PTI) Mumbai's recorded 717 new cases of coronavirus on Tuesday, its lowest one-day rise in more than two months,taking the tally to 1,10,846, while 55 more patients succumbed to the infection, the city civic body said.

The BMC said 2,467 COVID-19 patients were discharged - over three times the daily infection count, in the past 24 hours, taking the number of recovered cases to 8,4411.

According to the BMC, presently the city has 20,251 active cases, while 741 new suspected COVID-19 patients were admitted in hospitals.

