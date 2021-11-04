Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], November 4 (ANI): Mumbai reported 330 new COVID-19 cases and five deaths, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) said on Wednesday.

With 378 recoveries reported in the last 24 hours, the total recoveries mounted to 7,34,590. The recovery rate climbed to 97 per cent. As per the Municipal corporation, 115,48, 887 COVID-19 tests have been conducted in the city since the onset of the pandemic.

At present, there are 3,386 active cases in the city. The death toll reached 16, 259. As per the Union Health Ministry on Wednesday, 11,903 new COVID-19 cases. (ANI)

