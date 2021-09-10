Mumbai, Sep 10 (PTI) Mumbai on Friday reported 441 new COVID-19 cases and five deaths, taking the tally of infections in the city to 7,34,337 and death toll to 16,011, a civic official said.

Incidentally, the 10-day Ganesh festival began on Friday, though a slew of restrictions are in place to ensure there is no crowding on the streets.

The discharge of 175 people during the day took the recovery count in the city to 7,11,322, which is 97 per cent of the overall case tally.

The country's financial capital has 4,537 active cases now. On Thursday, the city had reported 458 cases and six deaths.

With 49,921 samples being examined in the last 24 hours, the number of coronavirus tests conducted so far went up to 96,50,174, Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation data showed.

The caseload doubling time is now 1,198 days, and the average growth rate of cases between September 3 and 9 was 0.6 per cent.

The number of sealed buildings in the city fell from 49 to 44, while chawls and slums continued to be free of containment zones. A building is sealed or a containment zone is created when five or more infections are detected there.

