Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], October 9 (ANI): Mumbai reported 532 new COVID-19 cases and 8 deaths on Friday.

According to the state health department, 287 people have recovered from the disease. With this, the recovery rate climbed to 97 per cent.

At present, there are 5,017 active cases in the city. The death toll reached 16,149. (ANI)

As per the Union Health Ministry on Friday, India reported 21,257 fresh infections in the last 24 hours while the active caseload was at 2,40,221, the lowest in 205 days. (ANI)

