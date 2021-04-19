Mumbai, Apr 19 (PTI) Mumbai reported 7,381 new COVID- 19 cases and 57 fresh fatalities on Monday, the city civic body said.

With the new cases and fatalities, the COVID-19 infection count jumped to 5,86,692, while the death toll rose to 12,404, according to the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation's (BMC) updated data.

The financial capital has reported nearly 1,100 less cases compared to Sunday, but the fatalities went up by four. On Sunday, Mumbai had reported 8,479 cases and 53 fatalities.

Also, 8,583 patients were discharged from hospitals during the day, pushing the tally of recovered cases to 4,86,622, the data showed.

Mumbai now has 86,410 active cases, the BMC said.

The city's highest one-day tally of 11,163 COVID-19 cases was recorded on April 4, 2021.

According to the civic body's data, 36,556 COVID-19 tests were conducted in the last 24 hours, down from 46,971 on Sunday.

The city's COVID-19 recovery rate stood at 83 per cent, while the case growth rate was 1.46 per cent, the BMC said.

According to the data, Mumbai currently has 106 containment zones in slums and 'chawls' (old row tenements) and 1,171 sealed buildings.

