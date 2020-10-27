Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], October 27 (ANI): A total of 801 new COVID-19 cases and 23 deaths were reported from Mumbai in the last 24 hours.

Municipal Corporation Greater Mumbai said on Tuesday that the total count of cases in the metropolis now stands at 2,52,888, including 19,290 active cases, 2,22,501 recoveries and 10,122 deaths.

With 1,31,544 total active cases, Maharashtra continues to be the worst affected state by COVID-19 in the country. While 14,78,496 patients have recovered from the disease in the state, 43,463 have died. (ANI)

