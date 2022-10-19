Mumbai, Oct 19 (PTI) Mumbai on Wednesday reported 141 new coronavirus cases and zero fatalities, the city civic body said.

With the addition of fresh cases, the COVID-19 tally in the metropolis has gone up to 11,52,845. The overall death toll stood at 19,738, as per the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation's (BMC) bulletin.

Of the 141 cases, only 12 patients were symptomatic while the rest 129 were asymptomatic.

A day earlier, the city had logged 128 infections.

With 194 people discharged from hospitals, Mumbai's tally of recoveries rose to 11,32,038, leaving the metropolis with 1,069 active cases, the bulletin said.

A total of 6,108 tests were conducted in the last 24 hours, taking the number of samples tested so far in Mumbai to 1,84,07,449.

The recovery rate stood at 98.2 per cent.

The overall growth rate of COVID-19 cases in the city was 0.015 per cent between October 12 and October 18, while the doubling rate of COVID-19 cases is 4,805 days.

