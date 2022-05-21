Mumbai, May 21: Mumbai on Saturday reported 198 COVID-19 cases, taking its tally to 10,62,674, while the death toll remained unchanged at 19,566, a civic official said. The discharge of 131 persons took the recovery count to 10,41,897, leaving the metropolis with an active caseload of 1,211, he said.

He said only four of the 198 persons detected with the infection during the day needed hospitalisation. With 7,179 samples being examined in the last 24 hours, the overall number of tests went up to 1,70,58,136, a Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation report stated. COVID-19 in India: Delhi Reports 479 New COVID-19 Cases, 1 Death in Last 24 Hours.

It also revealed the recovery rate was 98 per cent, the overall growth rate of cases between May 14 and 20 was 0.015 pr cent, while the caseload doubling time stood at 4,433 days.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)