Mumbai, Feb 9 (PTI) On the second day in a row and for the third time since January 1 this year, Mumbai city on Tuesday reported three COVID-19 fatalities in a single day, taking the toll to 11,396, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) said.

With 375 fresh coronavirus positive cases, the city's tally of the infections mounted to 3,12,648, the civic body said.

On January 3, Mumbai reported three COVID-19 fatalities, which were the lowest since April, 2020.

A total of 415 patients were discharged from hospitals during the day, taking the overall count of recoveries in Mumbai to 2,95,045, the BMC said, adding that the city is now left with 5,292 active cases.

Mumbai's average doubling rate of COVID-19 cases now stands at 560 days.

With 14,470 new tests, the total number of samples tested for coronavirus so far in Mumbai mounted to 29,33,987.

Meanwhile, a BMC official said 6,310 people, including3,428 healthcare workers and 2,882 frontline workers, were administered COVID-19 vaccines at 22 centres in Mumbai on Monday, taking the overall number of inoculations to 89,194.

