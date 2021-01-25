Mumbai, Jan 25 (PTI) The number of COVID-19 cases in Mumbai rose by 348 on Monday, the lowest single-day addition since April last year, while the death toll and recovery count increased by seven and 503, respectively, during the day, a civic official said.

It is the second time since April, 2020 that the daily count has dipped below 400, the first instance being on January 18 when 395 people were detected with the infection, as per the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation data.

The caseload in the country's financial capital now stands at 3,06,393, including 11,307 deaths, and 2,87,551 people have been discharged, or 94 per cent of the caseload, leaving it with 6,328 active cases, he informed.

The city's case doubling time is now 481 days, while the daily growth rate is 0.21 per cent, officials said.

With 11,091 new samples being examined in the last 24 hours, the overall number of tests in Mumbai went up to 27,17,291 as on Monday, they added.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)