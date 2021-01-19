Mumbai, Jan 19 (PTI) Mumbai on Tuesday reported 473 COVID-19 cases, eight deaths and 486 recoveries, the second consecutive day the addition to the infection tally has been less than 500, a civic official said.

The tally in the metropolis now stands at 3,03,62, the toll is 11,257 and the recovery count has touched 2,84,817, or 94 percent of the caseload, he added.

The city has 6,654 active cases, 146 containment zones and 2,256 sealed buildings as on Tuesday, he informed.

The case doubling time in the country's financial capital is 412 days and the daily growth rate stands at 0.21 per cent, as per Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation data.

With 14,199 samples being examined on Tuesday, the overall number of tests in Mumbai went up to 26,23,129, the official said.

