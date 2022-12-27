Mumbai, Dec 27 (PTI) At least seven fresh cases of measles were reported and 15 children hospitalised in Mumbai on Tuesday, an official from the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation said.

With this, the city has recorded 527 cases and nine deaths due to the viral disease so far this year, he said.

As per a release issued by the civic body, 15 children were admitted to hospitals in the city during the day, while 26 children were discharged.

At least 336 beds have been reserved for measles patients in city hospitals and of these, 99 were occupied, it said.

Mobile teams have been deployed to inoculate children who have been left out of the vaccination circle at construction sites and among nomadic communities since December 24.

As many as 70 children were administered the first dose of the measles-rubella vaccine at construction site, while 32 were given the second dose, the release said.

Among nomadic communities, 78 children were given the first dose and 28 the second dose of the vaccine, it said.

Of 2,60,739 children in the age group of nine months to five years in 78 health posts, 84,548 were given booster doses of the vaccine, the release said.

At least 2,068 infants in the age group of six to nine months were given zero dose of measles-rubella vaccine, it said.

According to the state health department, Maharashtra's measles tally stood at 1,173 cases till December 26, while the toll is at 23.

Starting December 15, the department launched a special drive for administering additional doses of measles and rubella vaccine to children aged 9 months to five years, in a gap of 28 days.

Under this drive, 62,940 first doses and 61,527 second doses of the vaccine was administered to children through 14,920 additional vaccination sessions.

